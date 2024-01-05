Global Aircraft Pumps Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aircraft Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Aircraft Pumps Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the aircraft pumps market size is predicted to reach $6.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the aircraft pumps market is due to an increase in aircraft renewals. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft pumps market share. Major players in the aircraft pumps market include Eaton Corporation PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Woodward Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Crissair Inc., Triumph Group Inc.

Aircraft Pumps Market Segments

.By Type: Hydraulic Pumps, Fuel Pumps, Lube And Scavenge Pumps, Water And Wastewater Pumps, Air conditioning And Cooling Pumps

.By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

.By Technology: Engine Driven, Electric Motor Driven, Ram Air Turbine Driven, Air Driven

.By Pressure: Up to 350 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI), Between 350 – 1,500 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI), Between 1,500 – 3,000 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI), Above 3000 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI)

.By End User: OEM, Aftermarket

.By Geography: The global aircraft pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The aircraft pump refer to devices that are used to move a substance from one container to another in the aircraft. Aircraft pumps might move water, air, or gas; in all cases, they do this via displacement. Aircraft pumps include hydraulic pumps, fuel pumps, waste and waste pumps, and other pumps to ensure the proper flow and functioning of aircraft.

The main types of aircraft pumps are hydraulic, fuel, lude & scavenge, water & wastewater, and air conditioning & cooling pumps. Hydraulic pumps are used to transfer non-compressible fluid via an aircraft hydraulic system. The hydraulic pumps are frequently used to operate wheel brakes, retractable landing gear, and various constant-speed propellers on tiny aircraft. Fixed, rotary wing and unmanned aerial vehicles are the types of aircraft that use aircraft pumps. The technologies used are engine driven, electric motor driven, ram air turbine driven, and air driven. The aircraft pumps are available in different pressure output levels up to 350 pounds per square inch (PSI), between 350 to 1,500 PSI, between 1,500 to 3,000 PSI, and above 3,000 PSI. These aircraft pumps are used by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aircraft Pumps Market Characteristics

3. Aircraft Pumps Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aircraft Pumps Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aircraft Pumps Market Size And Growth

......

27. Aircraft Pumps Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aircraft Pumps Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

