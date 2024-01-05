Global Aromatherapy Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the aromatherapy market size is predicted to reach $3.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the aromatherapy market is due to rising stress, anxiety, and depression among people. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest aromatherapy market share. Major players in the aromatherapy market include doTERRA International LLC, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Edens Garden LLC, Mountain Rose Inc., Plant Therapy Inc., Aromahead Institute Inc.

Aromatherapy Market Segments

.By Product Type: Consumables, Equipment

.By Delivery Outlook: Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion, Direct Inhalation

.By Application: Relaxation, Skin & Hair Care, Pain Management, Cold & Cough, Insomnia, Scar Management, Other Applications

.By End-Use: Home Use, Spa & Wellness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Yoga & Meditation Centers

.By Distribution Channel: D2C, B2B

.By Geography: The global aromatherapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aromatherapy refers to devices which utilize essential oils extracted from nature, such as plants, either to be inhaled or applied to the body to promote health and well-being. The aroma molecules in essential oils move straight from the olfactory nerves to the brain when inhaled, and affecting the amygdala, the brain's emotional center. Aromatherapy helps in reducing pain, enhances sleep quality, reduces joint pain, reduces stress, and others.

The main types of aromatherapy products include equipment and consumables. Aromatherapy equipment refers to electronic or non-electronic device, that breaks down essential oil into molecules and disperses them into air in the form of tiny breathable particles. They are delivered through topical application, areal diffusion, and direct inhalation. They are used for relaxation, skin & hair care, pain management, cold & cough, scar management, insomnia, and others. They are sold through B2B and DTC channels to customers from home use, sap & wellness centers, hospitals & clinics, yoga & meditation centers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aromatherapy Market Characteristics

3. Aromatherapy Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aromatherapy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aromatherapy Market Size And Growth

27. Aromatherapy Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aromatherapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

