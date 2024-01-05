Swarm Foundation Has Announced Swarm 2.0: Enhanced Data Security And Decentralized Storage Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UAE, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swarm Foundation , working on initiatives for decentralized storage and sharing of data, has announced Swarm 2.0 . Designed to provide users with a more robust and liberated digital experience, Swarm 2.0 introduces revolutionary features, including a Price Oracle and flawless network stability.Today, data is routed through a centrally operated server managed by a company that can arbitrarily read and alter the rules. In contrast, spreading open-source software requires programs with shared access to a common hard disk, which multiple individuals can modify and access to store the data. Swarm contributes to this goal by providing decentralized storage capabilities. Swarm Foundation, active in this direction since 2021, plans to take its efforts a step further with the Swarm 2.0 update. The network has grown tenfold in 2023 alone thanks to an update that sets new benchmarks for network dependability, working time, significant scalability, and UL/DL speeds suited for future growth.Polygon and ESA (European Space Agency) became part of the Swarm ecosystemESA and Polygon Village joined the Swarm ecosystem to promote the private and transparent use of data. This participation highlights the awareness of the value provided by these updates from Polygon, which stands out as one of the world's largest blockchains, and the European Space Agency's Phi Lab. Furthermore, through the services it offers, Swarm 2.0 has laid the groundwork for significant partnerships not only with Polygon Village and ESA but also with many organizations such as Kiwix, Streameth, Dappnode, and Etherna.Price Oracle stands out as the first of its kind in its categoryOn the other hand, the Price Oracle system, one of the features offered by Swarm 2.0 and launched in November 2023, stands out as the first of its kind in its category. Operating based on supply and demand, the system automatically adjusts Swarm's storage prices in real-time. This allows for more equal, transparent, and automated service provision for users.Another feature offered, Eraser Coding (EC), provides data accessibility services. Highlighted as one of the most significant improvements to the Swarm network, Eraser Coding ensures data accessibility, even in the event of a network outage.Swarm Foundation will soon enter the production phase, with an emphasis on network reinforcement and community-centric development. This approach will enable Swarm to be shaped by its users.On the other hand, decentralized artificial intelligence emerges as a key strategic point. Swarm holds a significant position in this field because its technological architecture offers more possibilities compared to other solutions. Additionally, with ongoing efforts around "The Great Data Upload" and Swarm's initiatives for the public good, decentralized artificial intelligence is progressing towards an even stronger position.

