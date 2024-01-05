US Secretary Of State's Position On Religious Freedom In Azerbaijan Is Biased

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Secretary of Baku Diocesan Administration, Rector of Holy
Mirgorod Women's Archimandrite Cathedral Alexei Nikonorov said that
the position of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinke on religious
freedom in Azerbaijan is absolutely biased, Azernews reports.
It should be reminded that exactly two months ago on the air of
the American news channel Fox News, the president of a certain
"International Christian Concern" Jeff King has already presented a
report on the "chase of the year" and that in 2023 he will be among
the top 10 countries "on the scale of persecution of
Christians".
It is clear to the erudite reader that a large number of
Western, mainly American human rights organisations do not have
sufficient bureaucracy and infrastructure to obtain and process
their own reliable information on religious freedom in a given
country using their own analytical strategies.
They rely on information from a variety of diverse, not always
reliable and often biased sources and analysts, including
contradictory sources. Such data naturally do not contain the
honest positions of the informants. And not surprisingly, these
results often have nothing to do with reality," he said.
Archimandrite Alexis Nikonorov believes that behind the
statements of the US Secretary of State are anti-Azerbaijani
lobbyists interested in discrediting Azerbaijan, creating its
negative image in front of international political and public
structures.
"Our country has accumulated centuries-old unique experience of
peaceful coexistence and interaction of Muslim, Christian and
Jewish population, joint creative activity. It is a unique
phenomenon that Azerbaijan has practically no problems hindering
the development of inter-religious dialogue at the everyday level
between ordinary citizens in many states and societies," he
explained.
Archimandrite Alexis Nikonorov emphasised that Azerbaijan pays
special attention to cultural diversity in society and acts as a
guarantor of the rights and freedoms of every citizen, regardless
of their religious and national affiliation.
"The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan ensures equality
of all citizens before the law, regardless of their nationality,
religion and language. At the same time, the State provides
comprehensive support to non-Muslim communities in their legally
established activities and promotes interreligious and
multicultural dialogue. It is no secret that during the 30-year
territorial conflict in the Karabakh region there appeared forces
wishing to give this conflict a religious tinge. But thanks to the
wisdom of our people, the political will of Sheikhulislam
Allahshukur Pashazade, the religious leader of the Muslims of the
Caucasus, as well as the mediating role of the Russian Orthodox
Church, all such attempts were completely stopped.
It is obvious that Azerbaijan's successes, full restoration of
territorial integrity, unity of society and other positive factors
do not give rest to our enemies who are interested in weakening the
political position of our country and its obvious leading role in
the South Caucasus. They are trying to present Azerbaijan's success
in liberating its territory from occupation as a struggle between
Christians and pan-Turkist forces. It is no secret that by
Christians we mean the earning of political forces on "refugees" of
purely Armenian population resettled from the Karabakh region to
the neighbouring republic.
Thus, the position voiced by Antoni Blinke seems completely
plausible and biased. I am confident that this will not prevent
Azerbaijan from moving forward, strengthening its political and
economic power through full consolidation of public and civil
institutions, continuing to show an example of inter-religious and
inter-ethnic relations," Archimandrite Alexis Nikonorov said.
On 4 January, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced
the inclusion of a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, in
the "watch list" for observance of religious freedom.
