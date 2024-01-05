Azerbaijan's Trade Turnover With CIS Countries Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-November 2023, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with CIS countries totalled 5 bln 851 mln 28 k USD. According to the State Customs Committee, this is 9.5% more than in the same period last year, Azernews reports.

For 11 months between Azerbaijan and CIS countries exports worth 1 bln 502 mln 99 K USD (1.7% more than a year ago) and imports worth 4 bln 348 mln 929 K USD (12.4% more) were carried out.

During the reporting period, the share of CIS countries in Azerbaijan's total exports was 4.8 percent and the share of CIS countries in total imports was 27.5 percent.

During this period, the largest trade turnover of Azerbaijan was with Russia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Tajikistan.

The value of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Russia is 3 bln 952 mln 66 k USD, including the value of its exports - 1 bln 83 mln 642 k USD, the value of imports - 2 bln 868 mln 424 k USD. Over the last year, trade turnover has increased by 21 percent, including exports by 26.1 percent and imports by 19.3 percent.

The value of trade transactions of our country with Turkmenistan was 738 mln 965 K USD, including the value of export - 77 mln 332 K USD, the value of import - 661 mln 633 K USD. During the year, trade turnover increased by 73 percent, including export - 3.9 times, import - 62.4 percent.

The value of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Ukraine was 320 mln 310 k USD, including the value of its exports was 109 mln 843 k USD and the value of its imports was 210 mln 467 k USD. Over the last 1 year trade turnover has decreased by 44.8%, including exports by 68.8% and imports by 7.9%.

The value of trade transactions of our country with Kazakhstan was 300 mln 795 K USD, including the value of export - 93 mln 31 K USD, the value of import - 207 mln 764 K USD. During the year, trade turnover decreased by 45.3%, including exports increased by 2.9% and imports decreased by 54.8%.

The volume of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Belarus totalled 299 mln 697 k US dollars, including the value of its exports amounted to 27 mln 201 thousand US dollars, and the value of imports - 272 mln 496 k US dollars. Over the last year, trade turnover decreased by 2.1%, including exports by 5.6% and imports increased by 44.4%.

The value of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Uzbekistan was 161 mln 581 k USD, including the value of its exports was 43 mln 336 k USD and the value of its imports was 118 mln 245 k USD. Over the last 1 year trade turnover decreased by 1.6%, including exports increased by 3.9% and imports decreased by 3.5%.

The value of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan was 57 mln 589 thousand US dollars, including the value of its exports was 53 mln 84 thousand US dollars and the value of imports was 4 mln 505 k US dollars. Over the last year trade turnover increased 6 times, including exports 11.6 times and imports decreased by 11.6%.

The value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova is 14 mln 151 thousand US dollars, including the value of its export - 90 mln 830 thousand US dollars, the value of import - 4 mln 321 thousand US dollars. Over the last year, trade turnover decreased by 22%, including exports by 30% and imports increased by 4%.

The volume of trade turnover of Azerbaijan with Tajikistan is 5 mln 867 thousand US dollars, including the value of its exports - 4 mln 797 thousand US dollars, the value of imports - 1 mln 70 thousand US dollars. Over the last year, trade turnover increased by 32.3%, including exports - by 10.7%, imports - by 10.5 times.