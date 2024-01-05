Garnet Capital Expands Partnership For First Time In 20-Year History

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HARRISON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Garnet Capital Advisors , a leading broker of loan portfolios, is excited to announce the addition of two new partners to their ownership structure: Magda Kielar and Andy Carlson. This elevation of two long-term Garnet professionals to partner level demonstrates Garnet Capital's continuing commitment to growth and innovation.

Robin Ishmael, Founder and Managing Partner of Garnet Capital, commented, "This reflects on both their absolute high standard of performance excellence, as well as the high regard in which Garnet's clients hold them. We look forward to their increased involvement in charting Garnet's future."

Magda Kielar's Background and Role

Originally from Poland, Magda has most recently been the Managing Director and Head of Garnet's Transaction Execution Group. As a senior manager in Garnet's Commercial Loan Sales Group, she has also been responsible for coordination of Garnet's Analytics Department. She is also primarily responsible for day-to-day management of Garnet's FDIC valuation business, interfacing with FDIC staff and the management of on-site review teams. "Having started my professional career 18 years ago with Garnet," Kielar said, "I am honored and excited to now be named partner."

Andy Carlson's Experience and Contribution

Andy Carlson was most recently Managing Director and the head of Garnet's Charged-Off and Bankruptcy Loan Sales Group in its Minneapolis office. Andy is an RMAi Certified Receivables Compliance Professional (CRCP). Since joining Garnet in 2012, Andy has managed the sale of over $30 billion of loan portfolios and other transactions. Overall, Andy has presided over the execution of more than $55 billion in consumer loan sales, purchases and corporate capital transactions. "I am thrilled to expand my role at Garnet," he said.

A Change in the Management Structure

The addition of these two professionals as Garnet partners comes as Garnet is set to celebrate its' 20th anniversary in business. Two of the original partners, Sean McVity and Robin Ishmael, will be stepping into reduced roles as the new partners take over some of their current duties.

Sherri Feldman, Director of Marketing at Garnet Capital, stated, "Magda and Andy are already such valuable members of the Garnet team, so we know that this will further enhance the exceptional service we provide to our clients. We encourage financial institutions of all types to reach out to us for assistance in navigating the loan sales market."

As a woman-owned business with a stellar reputation in the industry, Garnet Capital Advisors is committed to maximizing the market value of our clients' asset portfolios, and laser-focused on data security and compliance, ensuring that clients can trust Garnet's expertise and guidance throughout the loan portfolio transaction process.

Financial institutions interested in learning more about Garnet Capital's services are encouraged to contact Sherri Feldman at 914-630-8838 or [email protected] .

About Garnet Capital Advisors

Garnet Capital Advisors is a leading broker of loan portfolios for banks, credit unions, fintech lenders, hedge funds, and specialty finance companies. With expertise in performing, subperforming, and charged-off loans in the consumer, commercial, and residential sectors, Garnet Capital is dedicated to professionalism, efficiency, and data security, offering top-notch services to their clients in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

