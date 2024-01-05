Zen Dog Veterinary Care Expands Services To Westchester

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Zen Dog Veterinary Care , New York City's premier in-home pet euthanasia service, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Westchester County . At Zen Dog, we are dedicated to providing pets with dignified passing in the comfort of home surrounded by family.



Zen Dog Veterinary Care - At Home Pet Euthanasia

This expansion enables us to offer our unique veterinary services to numerous towns across Westchester, ensuring that more pets can receive a peaceful passing in their home. Zen Dog has been providing home euthanasia services since 2020.

"We are excited to bring our specialized care to Westchester," says Dr. Ray Spragley, CEO at Zen Dog. "Our approach is to treat each pet with dignity, and with our expansion, we can extend this important service to more communities."

Zen Dog Veterinary Care is now offering its unique veterinary services to a wide range of towns in Westchester County. This includes Yonkers , Bronxville , Tuckahoe , Mount Vernon , New Rochelle , Larchmont , Eastchester , the Village of Pelham, Pelham, Mamaroneck , Harrison , Port Chester , Rye, Rye Brook, Purchase, West Harrison, White Plains , Scarsdale , Greenville, Ardsley, Hastings-On-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry , Irvington, Elmsford, Hartsdale, Tarrytown , Valhalla, Sleepy Hollow , Hawthorne, Thornwood, Pleasantville, Briarcliff Manor, Ossining, and Armonk. Each of these communities now has access to this specialized home euthanasia service provided by Zen Dog, bringing a new level of compassionate care to pets in need.

About Zen Dog Veterinary Care:

Zen Dog Veterinary Care provides at home pet euthanasia services in Westchester, Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens. Coming to the decision to euthanize your pet is among the most difficult choices you will ever have to make. We strive to make this time a little less difficult by ensuring that your final moments together are spent in the comfort of home rather than a veterinary hospital.

