Metrodora Institute Announces New Chief Scientific Officer

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Rohit Gupta, a Nationally Recognized Scientist, Biobank and Data Expert, is Named as Metrodora Institute's New Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Metrodora Institute , a leading multispecialty healthcare institute, announces the hiring of Rohit Gupta, a nationally recognized scientist, biobank, and data expert, as its new Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D. This move comes on the heels of other recent leadership announcements, including Dr. Brent Goodman as Metrodora's Chief Medical Officer. Gupta's hire solidifies the continuing commitment to Metrodora's vision of reimagining care across multisystem disorders. By breaking down the silos between clinical care and scientific research, Dr. Goodman and Gupta, as leading pioneers in their respective fields, will collaborate to make this model come to life, ensuring that patient care and access inform and fuel research to direct a more personalized approach.

Gupta will enable Metrodora Institute to drive cutting-edge clinical trials, develop new diagnostic tests, lead collaborations in both academia and industry circles, launch landmark studies and bring new insights and treatments. "Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to be a part of and witness the impact of precision medicine in areas like cancer, autoimmune, neurology, and infectious diseases. I'm humbled to be joining Metrodora, as this mission is personal for me. My wife and millions like her have suffered long enough with these chronic, debilitating, and misunderstood conditions, such as CFS/ME, POTS, Long COVID, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), ALS, Sjogren's, and many more," says Gupta. One of his top priorities this winter is launching a much-needed study to characterize multisystem dysfunction associated with Metrodora Institute's patients. "Often times, patients present with multiple overlapping conditions, and, to date, there is no standardized way to diagnose and treat these patients at the root of the issue. By converging patient care with real-world data and best-in-class genetic and immune technologies, we will start to uncover new biological drivers and advance effective interventions to improve the quality of life for our patients."

Gupta brings over two decades of life science experience to his new role as Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Metrodora Institute. He has extensive experience in leading research enterprises and developing innovative medical technology in both academia and industry sectors. He has spearheaded innovation, R&D, and business development efforts for several companies, with a passion to improve access to healthcare for millions through novel laboratory diagnostics and data-driven solutions. Known as one of the world's foremost biobanking experts, Gupta has also pioneered new methodologies to rethink how scientific discovery using biospecimens and data is used as a vehicle to drive clinical applications.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Rohit Gupta to Metrodora," said John Wirthlin, CEO, Metrodora Institute. "He brings with him unique expertise across science and business that will accelerate our vision. With his leadership, we can be certain that Metrodora Institute will achieve its goals of developing and adopting new solutions that will improve the lives of the patients we serve."

An active leader within the scientific community, Gupta has twice served as the Chairman of the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) annual conference, is the Section Editor for "Emerging Markets and Technology" of the peer-reviewed journal "Biobanking and Biopreservation," and won multiple awards for leadership. Among his many professional accomplishments, Gupta also dedicates time to serve in the non-profit space, including advisory board roles that bring medical advancements to underserved populations.

About Metrodora Institute - Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Metrodora Institute was founded in 2021 with the vision of reimagining care for patients with complex multisystem disorders. Metrodora is uniquely positioned to advance the latest clinical care and develop and commercialize new diagnostic tests and therapeutics for patients living with these often-debilitating conditions. Metrodora Institute has created an innovative offering with a collaborative multidisciplinary approach to medicine. Metrodora currently treats neurological, gastrointestinal, immunological, autoimmune, pain and metabolic disorders.

Contact Information

Kainoa Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

801-473-2119

SOURCE: Metrodora Institute

View the original press release on newswire.