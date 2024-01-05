Security Operation Kills 2 Militants N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- At least two terrorists, including a high-value target, were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military on Friday.

According to a statement by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations, security forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists. It confirmed that two "terrorists", including a high-value target, were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Tank district of KPK. After an intense exchange of fire, the terrorists, including local high-value target Gul Yousaf Toor were killed, said the statement. The military said that Toor had remained "actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including high-profile terrorist attacks in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts, as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians."

Earlier in the week, at least four "terrorists," including a suicide bomber, were killed in a security operation in North Waziristan tribal district of KPK. The operations come as the military is carrying out operations against militants after the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year. (end)

