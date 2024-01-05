Security Operation Kills 2 Militants N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- At least two terrorists, including a high-value target, were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military on Friday.
According to a statement by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations, security forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists. It confirmed that two "terrorists", including a high-value target, were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Tank district of KPK. After an intense exchange of fire, the terrorists, including local high-value target Gul Yousaf Toor were killed, said the statement. The military said that Toor had remained "actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including high-profile terrorist attacks in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts, as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians."
Earlier in the week, at least four "terrorists," including a suicide bomber, were killed in a security operation in North Waziristan tribal district of KPK. The operations come as the military is carrying out operations against militants after the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year. (end)
sbk
MENAFN05012024000071011013ID1107688328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.