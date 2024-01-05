Touchstone Bank Names Adam Sothen Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company")

(OTC Pink: TSBA) and its wholly owned subsidiary Touchstone Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Adam Sothen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Sothen has worked in the financial and banking industry for 25 years with most of that time serving in a leadership role and as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Touchstone, Adam was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of a $1.5 billion multi-bank holding company in Maryland and has served as Chief Financial Officer for other community banks in Virginia. Adam is a resident of Chesterfield County, Virginia and is familiar with the Touchstone Bank footprint.

Touchstone Bank President and CEO James Black said, "We are extremely pleased to have Adam join the company. He is well-respected and provides the leadership and experience that fits well with our culture. Adam possesses the ability to help our organization progress further as Chief Financial Officer and as a strong executive leader."

