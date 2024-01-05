Mcrae INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023

Consolidated net revenues totaled $32.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $33.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $22.0 million as compared to $26.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

This 18% decrease was seen across most of our western brands.

We have seen a slowdown in demand, especially with the independent retailers who, for the most part, were over inventoried during the quarter.

Revenues from our work boot products increased approximately 35%, from $7.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to $9.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

This is primarily a result of an increase in military boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to approximately $9.9 million as compared to $10.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

However, gross profit as a percentage of net revenues remained relatively consistent at 30.2% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to 30.5% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Gross profit was positively affected by $1.6 million from the sale of real estate held for investment.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses remained relatively consistent at approximately $6.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $3.9 million as compared to $4.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at October 28, 2023 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.0 million as compared to $18.3 million at July 29, 2023. Our working capital increased from $75.8 million at July 29, 2023 to $78.9 million at October 28, 2023.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which were fully available at October 28, 2023.

One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2025. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2025, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

Net cash provided in operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $7.2 million. Net earnings, adjusted for depreciation and other non-cash items, contributed approximately $2.0 million of cash.

Inventory and accrued income taxes provided approximately $4.6 million of cash.

Net cash used in investing activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled approximately $1.2 million primarily due to $8.9 million in security purchases, offset by $6.2 million in security sales.

Additionally, as mentioned in the Company's latest Annual Report, $1.7 million in cash was provided by the sale of land through our affiliate American Mortgage Investment Company (AMIC).

Net cash used in financing activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $0.3 million, which was primarily used for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.