Mcrae INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024


1/5/2024 9:01:57 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets:
MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of $32,826,000 as compared to $33,783,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $3,222,000, or $1.43 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $2,857,000, or $1.26 per diluted Class A common share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023

Consolidated net revenues totaled $32.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $33.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $22.0 million as compared to $26.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
This 18% decrease was seen across most of our western brands.
We have seen a slowdown in demand, especially with the independent retailers who, for the most part, were over inventoried during the quarter.
Revenues from our work boot products increased approximately 35%, from $7.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to $9.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
This is primarily a result of an increase in military boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to approximately $9.9 million as compared to $10.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
However, gross profit as a percentage of net revenues remained relatively consistent at 30.2% for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to 30.5% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
Gross profit was positively affected by $1.6 million from the sale of real estate held for investment.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses remained relatively consistent at approximately $6.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $3.9 million as compared to $4.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at October 28, 2023 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.0 million as compared to $18.3 million at July 29, 2023. Our working capital increased from $75.8 million at July 29, 2023 to $78.9 million at October 28, 2023.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which were fully available at October 28, 2023.
One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2025. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2025, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

Net cash provided in operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 amounted to $7.2 million. Net earnings, adjusted for depreciation and other non-cash items, contributed approximately $2.0 million of cash.
Inventory and accrued income taxes provided approximately $4.6 million of cash.

Net cash used in investing activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled approximately $1.2 million primarily due to $8.9 million in security purchases, offset by $6.2 million in security sales.
Additionally, as mentioned in the Company's latest Annual Report, $1.7 million in cash was provided by the sale of land through our affiliate American Mortgage Investment Company (AMIC).

Net cash used in financing activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $0.3 million, which was primarily used for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








October 28,
2023


July 29,
2023


ASSETS





Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$24,001

$18,329





Equity investments

6,209

6,459





Debt securities

17,882

15,047





Accounts receivable, net

19,435

19,880





Inventories, net

18,045

21,914





Income tax receivable

-

370





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

661

317





Total current assets

86,233

82,316





Property and equipment, net

4,829

4,917





Other assets:








Deposits

14

14





Right to Use Asset

2,240

2,362





Real estate held for investment

2,964

3,036





Trademarks

2,824

2,824





Total other assets

8,042

8,236





Total assets

$99,104

$95,469

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








October 28,
2023


July 29,
2023


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$2,801

$2,122





Accrued employee benefits

2,168

1,783





Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

630

1,293





Lease liability

429

429





Income tax payable

366

-





Other

962

878





Total current liabilities

7,356

6,505





Lease liability

1,811

1,933





Deferred tax liabilities

114

114





Total liabilities

9,281

8,552





Shareholders' equity:



Common Stock:



Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding, 1,896,334 and 1,895,949
shares, respectively

1,896

1,896





Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
issued and outstanding, 363,826 and 364,211 shares,
respectively

364

364





Retained earnings

87,563

84,657





Total shareholders' equity

89,823

86,917





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$99,104

$95,469

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended



October 28,


October 29,

2023

2022






Net revenues

$32,826

$33,783





Cost of revenues

22,917

23,489





Gross profit

9,909

10,294





Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,003

6,046





Operating profit

3,906

4,248





Other income

64

(189)





Earnings before income taxes

3,970

4,059





Provision for income taxes

748

1,202





Net earnings

$3,222

$2,857















Earnings per common share:









Diluted earnings per share:





Class A

1.43

1.26



Class B

NA

NA





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





Class A

1,896,219

1,895,035



Class B

363,941

365,125



Total

2,260,160

2,260,160

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount


Income (Loss)


Earnings

Balance, July 30, 2022


1,895,035

$1,895

365,125

$365

$0

$78,989








Cash Dividend ($0.14 per
Class A common stock)





(265)








Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)





(51)








Net earnings





2,857

Balance, October 29, 2022


1,895,035

$1,895

365,125

$365

$0

$81,530










Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount


Income (Loss)


Earnings

Balance, July 29, 2023


1,895,949

$1,896

364,211

$364

$0

$84,657








Conversion of Class B

385

-

(385)

-


to Class A Stock














Cash Dividend ($0.14 per
Class A common stock)





(265)








Cash Dividend ($0.14 per Class B common stock)





(51)








Net earnings





3,222

Balance, October 28, 2023


1,896,334

$1,896

363,826

$364

$0

$87,563

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)








Three Months Ended



October 28,


October 29,



2023

2022






Cash Flows from Operating Activities:








Net earnings

$3,222

$2,857





Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities

3,928

(4,036)





Net cash used in operating activities

7,150

(1,179)





Cash Flows from Investing Activities:








Proceeds from sale of land

1,660

-





Capital expenditures

(78)

(374)





Purchase of securities

(8,926)

(103)





Proceeds from sale of securities

6,182

-





Net cash provided by investing activities

(1,162)

(477)





Cash Flows from Financing Activities:








Dividends paid

(316)

(316)





Net cash used in financing activities

(316)

(316)





Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

5,672

(1,972)





Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

18,329

15,315





Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$24,001

$13,343

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

MENAFN05012024003732001241ID1107688318

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

