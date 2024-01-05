FSP UNVEILS THE BRAND NEW CUT593 CHASSIS LINEUP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FSP Group, the world's leading high-performance ODM, Modified STD power supply and PC component manufacturer today, is excited to unveil the brand new CUT593 premium ultra tower case, designed for gamers and content creators.Available in 3 configurations, the CUT593, CUT593 ARGB, and CUT593 Premium edition, the CUT593 chassis is ideal for high-performance builds that can leverage the smartly engineered features and functionality to its fullest extent. Furthermore, users can pick between two color options of black and white, providing that extra personalization supplementary to its futuristic design.The CUT593 series cases are meticulously engineered to accommodate a wide range of consumer-grade motherboard form factors, making it a versatile choice for any PC builder. It comes packed with user-centric features aimed at enhancing organization and functionality during the build process. Notable among these features are tool-free cable management for effortless organization and a front panel cover that can be easily swapped to match your aesthetic preferences, allowing for a personalized appearance.For those seeking the utmost convenience and clean aesthetics, the CUT593 Premium edition goes a step further by including pre-installed PSU braided cables. This addition streamlines the building process, making it accessible to users of all experience levels and ensuring clean cable management and a smooth assembly process.Moreover, the CUT593 series boasts an optimized size that provides ample clearance with a generous 175mm CPU cooler height allowance. Additionally, it can accommodate a full-sized RTX 4000 series graphics card with a length of up to 400mm, allowing for high-performance components without compromise.The CUT593 is engineered for superior cooling efficiency. It accommodates up to three 140mm fans at the front and a 140mm fan at the rear, which comes pre-installed for user convenience. Moreover, users have the flexibility to mount multiple radiators, with brackets available at the front and the top easily accessible. This design supports both 280mm and 360mm radiators at the front and top of the chassis, offering diverse liquid cooling configurations. It also comes with ample expansion, HDD/SSD installation space, seven expansion slots, and multiple 3.5 HDD and SSD slots for ease of use.MSRP (without VAT) in USDCUT593A BLACK109.00CUT593A WHITE119.00CUT593P BLACK149.00CUT593P WHITE159.00Product Page:CUT593P:CUT593A:CUT593:Product Video:For more product information, please visit:FSP Group's official website at:FSP Group Brand Product website at:Facebook:Instagram:LinkedIn:Youtube:About FSPFounded in 1993, FSP is one of the leading suppliers of power supply products in the world. FSP Group (3015: Taiwan) meets various user demands in power supplies with its' 400-person strong R&D team, robust production capacity, and comprehensive production lines. FSP offers more than 500 models certified with the 80 PLUS standards and is the leader in 80 PLUS certifications. FSP enables users to enjoy eco-friendly technologies by providing environment friendly, high quality, power supply products to business and consumers. Learn more about FSP Group:

