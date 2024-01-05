Village Defence Guard Found Dead With Bullet Injury In J&K’S Doda

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 5 (IANS) A village defence guard (VDG) in J&K's Doda district was found dead with a bullet injury on Friday, police said.
Police said that the body of Balwant Singh was found near his house in Kharangal village of Gandoh tehsil in Doda.
"The body of the VDG had a bullet injury and his rifle was lying near his dead body," police said.
--IANS
sq/vd
MENAFN05012024000231011071ID1107688292
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.