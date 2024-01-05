               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
STANDEX TO PRESENT AT CJS SECURITIES NEW IDEAS FOR THE NEW YEAR CONFERENCE


1/5/2024 8:47:07 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALEM, N.H., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation
(NYSE:SXI ) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will be presenting at the CJS Securities 24th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations , located on the Company's website standex.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation
is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, South Africa, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at .

