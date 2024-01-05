Intercaribbean Announces Upcoming Launch Of Non-Stop Flights Between Bridgetown And Kingston

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for Caribbean regional travel, interCaribbean Airways is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new non-stop flight service connecting Bridgetown, Barbados, and Kingston, Jamaica. Scheduled to commence on February 6th, 2024, this service will mark a new chapter in the connectivity between these two major Caribbean destinations.

Bridgetown, the Southern Caribbean hub for interCaribbean, will see flights to Kingston on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Operated by interCaribbean's CRJ700 Jet aircraft, this route will be the only non-stop service between Bridgetown and Kingston. "We are proud to introduce this non-stop service, which is a direct response to the growing need for improved travel connectivity in the Caribbean," said Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean. "This new route is set to enhance both business travel and tourism, bringing these two vibrant cities closer."

This new service also introduces convenient one-stop connections for passengers traveling from southern destinations such as Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Georgetown, Antigua, and Dominica, further expanding the reach and impact of the route. These connections will significantly enhance the travel experience for passengers, providing more efficient and streamlined travel options within the Caribbean.

With the introduction of the Bridgetown-Kingston service, interCaribbean continues to expand its network, reinforcing its role as a key player in Caribbean aviation and contributing to stronger connections within the region.

About interCaribbean Airways

interCaribbean Airways is a privately-owned and operated airline, headquartered in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The UK-flagged airline operates 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 Regional Jets, a Bombardier CRJ700 and a fleet of turboprops, comprising 68-seat ATR72, 48-seat ATR42s, 30-seat EMB120s, and 19-seat Twin Otters.

With a network spanning Georgetown, Guyana, in the south, Barbados to the east, Havana, Cuba, to the west, and Nassau, Bahamas, to the north, interCaribbean connects twenty-eight cities across seventeen countries in the Caribbean. For more information or to book a flight, visit .

SOURCE interCaribbean Airways