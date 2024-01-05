New Dog Care Book, The Essential Guide Your Dog's Health Made Easy By Veterinarian Cathrine Winblad Will Enhance The Joy Of Dog Ownership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 25 Essential Tips for a Happy and Healthy Companion

TOENSBERG, Norway, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a dog owner, you've undoubtedly experienced the overwhelming joy and unconditional love that our canine companions bring into our lives. However, caring for a dog also comes with its challenges, from understanding their unique needs to navigating the complexities of veterinary care. Recognizing this need for clarity and guidance, veterinarian Cathrine Winblad unveils her new book, "Your Dog's Health Made Easy: 25 Essential Tips for a Happy and Healthy Companion."

Book Jacket

Cathrine Winblad

Continue Reading

With two decades of experience in the veterinary field, Winblad has witnessed firsthand the struggles faced by pet owners in ensuring their canine companions' well-being. Inspired by her passion for helping animals and their families, she distilled her wealth of knowledge into a concise and actionable guide. Whether you're a seasoned dog parent or a new companion in the making, this book provides clear, actionable advice that simplifies dog care and promotes a healthy and harmonious relationship.

"As a pet owner myself, I understand the challenges and complexities of caring for a dog," says Dr. Cathrine Winblad. "I've seen firsthand how common misconceptions and misinformation can lead to unnecessary stress, vet visits, and even preventable health issues. With this book, I aim to empower pet owners with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed choices for their beloved companions," says Winblad. "I want to provide them with the tools they need to make informed decisions, prevent common issues, and navigate the veterinary care system with self-assurance."

Your Dog's Health Made Easy" is available now in paperback

and eBook formats at amazon.



Winblad's comprehensive guide "Your Dog's Health Made Easy" simplifies dog care, empowering readers to become responsible guardians. With her expertise and warmhearted approach, Winblad ensures this book is a valuable resource for dog owners of all levels. The book provides clear and actionable advice on a wide range of topics, from nutrition and grooming to exercise and emergency preparedness. With a focus on essential needs and practical solutions, the book helps readers navigate the complexities of dog care with confidence.

In this comprehensive guide, you'll learn:



The secrets to nurturing your canine companion's well-being and optimal health throughout their lives

How to reduce unnecessary vet visits and maximize value from each appointment

Three lifesaving first aid techniques

How to identify and prevent common health problems and have clear understanding when to seek professional care How to cultivate a strong bond with your furry friend

Six Tips to Help Dog Owners

Maintain your dog's oral hygiene to prevent dental issues. Use a specially formulated toothpaste for canines daily. Contrary to popular belief, dogs can experience mouth pain even when they're eating.To prevent the exchange of bacteria between you and your dog, always wear disposable gloves when handling your dog's wounds. This ensures that your dog's wounds remain free from your natural flora, while your hands are protected from any potential pathogens present on your dog's skin.Keep your dog's nails trimmed. Long nails can make it difficult for your dog to walk, play, and exercise properly. They can also become ingrown or broken, which can cause pain and infection. Trim your dog's nails regularly to keep them short and healthy.Keep your dog's paws away from recently shaved areas or wounds. Licking can introduce bacteria and damage sutures.Regular veterinary checkups are crucial for early detection and treatment of health issues, but you are your dog's primary observer, making daily self-checks essential. These checks not only strengthen your bond but also provide the best opportunity to identify changes early, when they are most treatable and cause minimal stress and suffering, while also reducing associated costs.Feed your dog a healthy diet: The food you feed your dog can have a big impact on their health. Choose a high-quality, balanced diet that is appropriate for your dog's age, breed, and activity level. Avoid feeding your dog table scraps or processed foods, as these can lead to weight gain, obesity, and other health problems.)

About the Author

Cathrine Winblad is a practicing veterinarian with two decades of experience. She is passionate about helping animals and their families live healthy, happy lives. With her warm and approachable demeanor, she is a trusted source of guidance for pet owners seeking support in caring for their furry companions. Her website is winblad/welcome

Contact

Cathrine Winblad

[email protected]

+4792627619

SOURCE Cathrine Winblad