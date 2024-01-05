O'shaughnessy Ventures Invests In Affinity Learning Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Affinity is a Compliance Training Platform Built for Regulated Industries.



O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups, announced today that it has invested in

Affinity Learning Inc . ("Affinity").

Founded in 2023 by Faraz Rana and Peter Greczner, Affinity is a modern compliance training solution built for regulated industries. It aims to revolutionize the compliance training industry by enabling organizations like financial technology companies and banks to deliver customized and real-time embedded guidance into existing workflows.

OSV's founder,

Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented; "Industries that were once unaffected by compliance regulations are now facing greater scrutiny. Affinity provides leaders with the tools to train and educate their workforce on compliance-related issues, providing companies with a competitive advantage and acting as a protective measure against potential adverse events."

"Traditional compliance training as it's been done for decades simply does not work," said Affinity cofounder and CEO Rana, who, along with co-founder Greczner, helped build and scale financial technology startup Bread to a $500 million exit in 2020; "Affinity is here to change that for good. We've all seen it time and time again: Regulated companies that are able to build a culture of compliance just scale better in the long run. We're excited to welcome OSV, a company that aligns with our vision."

About

O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a family office that invests in ambitious seed and pre-seed startups. Founded by

Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing ideas. For more information, visit



