USC Athletics And Better For All Partner For Coca-Cola Zero-Waste Men's Basketball Game At The Galen Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Southern California Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Better for All , natural products innovator, continue their partnership at the upcoming Coca-Cola Zero-Waste Men's Basketball Game against Stanford University on Saturday, January 6th at the USC Galen Center.

The game will tip off at 1:00 PM PT and will broadcast live on the PAC-12 Networks.

Coca-ColaTM Better for All printed cups

During the game, fans will enjoy beverages in Better for All's reusable, renewable, and certified home compostable cups. Better for All's lightweight and durable cups are made from Kaneka Biopolymers Green Planet PHBHTM, a material made by fermenting plant seed oils. Fans can enjoy the game with sustainability in mind; the cups can handle cold and warm beverages and are non-toxic and compostable.

The successful collaboration between USC Athletics and Better for All during the USC Zero-Waste Football Game in September paved the way for another joint venture. This continued partnership extends USC's waste reduction efforts, further showcasing the university's dedication to implementing and promoting sustainable practices within the realm of collegiate sports.

In addition to their presence at the Zero-Waste Game, Better for All and Kaneka Biopolymers are co-sponsors of all USC Basketball's home games this season, with Better for All providing cups to VIP attendees in the Galen Center.

About Better for All:

Better for All is committed to providing 100% reusable, renewable, and home compostable alternatives to disposable plastic cups. With distinct features and high-temperature tolerance, Better for All cups are designed with customer and planetary health front of mind and are manufactured in the USA. For more information visit .

About USC Sports Properties:

USC Sports Properties is the locally-based, exclusive multimedia rightsholder for USC Athletics. As a part of the Playfly Sports Properties portfolio of nearly 40 collegiate and high school state association properties, the USC Sports Properties team connects brands to USC's passionate and deeply-rooted fanbase. Through broadcast, in-arena, experiential, and technology-based marketing and media solutions, Playfly Sports Properties' fully scalable platform provides marketers unparalleled access to the most highly engaged audiences on a local and national level. Playfly Sports Properties is a division of Playfly Sports. Connect with the USC Sports Properties team by visiting .

About Playfly Sports:

Playfly Sports is a sports media, marketing and technology business centered around the team, league, brand, and network.

Believing in 'Fandom as a Service' and focusing on a consultative, data driven approach to REACH, ENGAGE, MONETIZE AND MEASURE FANDOM gives the company's partners and brands a competitive advantage.

Playfly connects more than 2,000 brand partners with approximately 83% of all U.S. sports fans. Through the proprietary platform the business delivers scalable, data-oriented marketing, technology, and media solutions with capabilities including exclusive MMR management, sponsorship sales and activation, streaming, consulting, ticket/premium sales, all along with new revenue-driving platforms and technologies.

Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. Follow Playfly Sports on social media @PlayflySports or visit .

