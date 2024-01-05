NOTHING BUNDT CAKES® AND REESE's® ARE BACK TOGETHER AGAIN ... WITH MORE PEANUT BUTTER!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New limited-time flavor features Bundt Cake topped with REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nothing Bundt Cakes and REESE'S, the iconic candy duo of milk chocolate and peanut butter, are kicking off the year on a sweet note with a limited-time REESE'S Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor, available nationwide Jan. 8–Feb. 25 while supplies last.

Nothing Bundt Cakes' REESE'S Chocolate Peanut Butter features rich chocolate cake baked with chocolate chips and REESE'S Peanut Butter Chips, topped with signature cream cheese frosting and drizzled with REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce for even more REESE'S flavor.

Nothing Bundt Cakes REESE'S Choc

Continue Reading

"We wanted to offer our guests the sweetest start to the new year, and there is no better way than by baking up the most iconic flavor pairing - chocolate and peanut butter," said Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "We know our new REESE'S Chocolate Peanut Butter cake is a dessert worthy of a New Year splurge."

Nothing Bundt Cakes and REESE'S first teamed up in October 2023 with the popular, limited-time pop-up Bundtlet Full O' REESE'S PIECES . REESE'S Chocolate Peanut Butter will be available in a full range of sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis®, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

To find the nearest bakery and to order online for pickup or delivery, visit .

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes® is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 535 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the JoyTM by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes® has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame. For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes®, visit To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> Contact:

Danielle Bramley

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#d6b2b7b8bfb3babab396a5a6bbb5b9bbbba3b8bfb5b7a2bfb9b8a5f8b5b9bb" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

817-329-3257

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes