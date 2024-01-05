Donald Jarmond Elevates Commitment To Social Change With Good Deeds And Micro To Macro Consulting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Donald JarmondATLANTA, GA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a transformative year marked by realignment and self-discovery, Donald Jarmond , renowned entertainment and business leader, continues his devotion to uplifting cultural, lifestyle, and community mission-based organizations and events. This commitment is further underscored by his strategic initiatives, Good Deeds and Micro to Macro Consulting.Amid a landscape of cultural diversity and social inclusion, Jarmond has significantly expanded his support for a spectrum of cultural and lifestyle organizations. From advocacy for arts and heritage preservation to active participation in diversity and inclusion initiatives, his efforts are guided by a shared vision of fostering social change and empowerment.To commemorate 50 years of hip hop, Jarmond hosted his iconic Old School Saturday event, a 20-year tradition featuring esteemed guests like Greg Nice, Grandmaster Flash, and Frank Ski, celebrating the rich history of this influential genre. Learn more at .In acknowledgment of the urgency surrounding societal and environmental issues, Jarmond has dedicated his expertise to mission-based organizations and events. By offering valuable knowledge and resources, he aims to amplify their impact and contribute to the creation of a more just and sustainable world.Jarmond introduced Good Deeds a revolutionary platform serving as a nexus for individuals and organizations to collectively drive positive change. Through Good Deeds, citizens are inspired and empowered to take impactful actions, including volunteering, making donations, and supporting charitable initiatives. The platform's innovative approach involves the use of physical numbered coins, passed on as a token of kindness, fostering a culture of paying it forward tracking acts of kindness and good deeds worldwide. This initiative aims to replace negativity, fear, and hate with love and positivity.In alignment with his commitment to operational excellence and growth, Jarmond founded Micro to Macro Consulting. This initiative offers specialized consulting services, guiding micro and small businesses on their journey from micro to macro success. The goal is to facilitate growth, amplify impact, and unlock the true potential of each business."As we enter the new year, our excitement and enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead are boundless. Our call to action for 2024 is a rallying cry for collective effort and collaboration. We extend an invitation to join us in our pursuit of creating a better world, where purpose-driven initiatives thrive, businesses flourish, and individuals are empowered to make a positive difference.”The goal is to facilitate upward movement, amplify impact, and unlock the true potential of each business, regardless of industry. Also, Jarmond looks to support and share in creating 100,000 good deeds throughout 2024. For more information on Good Deeds, follow Donald on Instagram.Follow Donald's business ventures at .For media inquiries, contact: ...

