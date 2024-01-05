Cerapedics To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cerapedics Inc., a commercial-stage orthopedics company dedicated to redefining the standard of care for bone repair, today announced that Valeska Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The company presentation will take place on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 5:00 PM PST at the

Westin St. Francis in the Mission Bay Room on the 32nd floor.

About Cerapedics

Cerapedics is a global, commercial-stage orthopedics company that aspires to redefine the standard of care for bone repair by healing bones faster and at higher rates, without compromising safety, so that patients can live their healthiest lives. Bone grafts, including Cerapedics' products, are used in over four million annual spine, orthopedics, trauma, and interventional procedures worldwide. i-FACTOR is a Class III FDA-approved product indicated for single-level ACDF. Cerapedics' new "P-15 Bone Graft" product is currently being evaluated for use in lumbar interbody fusion through ASPIRE, a pivotal clinical study, and has been granted a Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA. Cerapedics is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

