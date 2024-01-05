Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Present At Biotech Showcase 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company now enrolling a Phase 1b/2 study in 1st Line mCRC and a PK/PD study in CIPN

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), announced today that the Company will present at Biotech Showcase 2024 during the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference week. Biotech Showcase 2024 will be held in-person, from January 8-10, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 3:00 pm PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco – Union Square

Track: Franciscan A (Ballroom Level)

Scott Shively, CEO and President of Bexion Pharmaceuticals, and Joyce LaViscount, Chief Financial Officer

of Bexion Pharmaceuticals,

will attend the conference. Additionally, the Bexion management team will host one-on-one meetings with potential investors in San Francisco from January 8-11, 2024. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please reach out to the Company's Investor Contact below.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications.

Bexion currently has three clinical trials open and actively enrolling, including a Phase 1b/2 study (in expansion portion) of BXQ-350 in combination with Standard-of-Care for the treatment of 1st Line mCRC and a PK/PD study of BXQ-350 for the treatment of patients with CIPN.



Investor Contact:

William Windham

Solebury Strategic Communications

646-378-2946

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Joyce LaViscount

Bexion Pharmaceuticals

859-446-7386

[email protected]

SOURCE Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.