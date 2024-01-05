Axcelis To Participate In The 26Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS ), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that management will participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 16-19, 2024.

Axcelis is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 17th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Management will be also available for one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of Axcelis' presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at

, or by accessing the webcast link at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Axcelis

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS ), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at .

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.