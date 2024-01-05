Axcelis To Participate In The 26Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS ), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that management will participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 16-19, 2024.
Axcelis is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 17th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Management will be also available for one-on-one meetings.
A live webcast of Axcelis' presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at
, or by accessing the webcast link at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About Axcelis
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS ), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at .
CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552
SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
MENAFN05012024003732001241ID1107688212
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.