HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RETIREMENT AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH THE ADDITION OF GOTTSCHLING BOOK OF BUSINESS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Bob Gottschling's book of business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Vienna, Virginia,

Gottschling brings a wealth of experience including advanced personal retirement, investment and estate planning strategies, and qualified and non-qualified retirement plan development for businesses.

"We are super excited to have Bob join us in the Mid-Atlantic region with his extensive background in comprehensive financial planning," said

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth President Joe DeNoyior.

The move continues to strengthen Hub's Retirement and Private Wealth (RPW) practice and its services to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. HUB RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $148 billion.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit

WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited

is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

