Australia Enterprise ICT Market Analysis And Future Outlook To 2027 - CAGR Of 13.5% Forecast During 2022-2027 To Reach $147 Billion In 2027

The "Australia Enterprise ICT Market Analysis and Future Outlook by Segments (Hardware, Software and IT Services)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Australia Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report, a new Country Intelligence Report, summarizes key findings from the ICT Customer Insight Survey carried out in H1-2023 and the market Opportunity Forecasts to 2027: Australia. It reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2023 compared to 2022 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall Australia's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the ICT Customer Insight Survey and the market Opportunity Forecasts. The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting Australia's overall ICT market. Its sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.

The country intelligence provides information and insights into ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity by enterprises in Australia



Overall enterprise ICT revenue opportunity and ICT budget allocations for Australia

Macroeconomic and regulatory context and government initiatives

Insights on Australia's enterprise ICT growth drivers and market trends, ICT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2027

Insights on market growth inhibitors impacting Australia's overall ICT market

Breakdown of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by solution areas, end-use verticals and enterprise size band

Segmental analysis of Australia's enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity - hardware, software and services

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises on key solution areas in Australia Company snapshot

Report Scope



ICT market growth in Australia will be primarily driven the continued efforts of the Australian government to expedite technological adoption and develop the country's digital transformation strategy will encourage ICT market growth on a national scale.

Australia's overall ICT market was pegged at $78.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2022-2027 to reach $147 billion in 2027. Australia boasts a thriving tech sector, experiencing impressive growth in the last five years. With expertise spanning SaaS, fintech, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and digital gaming, the country has nurtured global tech giants like Canva, Atlassian, and WiseTech, along with numerous unicorns.

The ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in Australia, with a majority of respondents, about 73.2% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2023 compared to 2022.

Cloud computing can be regarded as the most attractive market in Australia driven by enterprises increasingly leveraging cloud to achieve operational efficiency while ensuring security and agility, and government actively promoting cloud adoption as a part of its nationwide digital initiative. The revenue opportunity for cloud computing in Australia was pegged at $12.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% between 2022-2027. The BFSI sector is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in Australia in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached $8.9 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $16.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Key Report Benefits



This Country Intelligence Report is based on the publisher's IT Customer Insight Survey carried out annually covering key ICT decision makers from enterprises across various industry verticals in Australia and the market Opportunity Forecasts to 2027, to offer a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Australia's enterprise ICT investment priorities and ICT revenue opportunity market.

Accompanying the IT Customer Insight Survey and Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2027, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Australia's enterprise ICT market.

The report offers a thorough analysis of enterprise ICT investment trends and how it has changed this year compared to previous year.

The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT budget allocations by various spending areas, business functions and product/service categories and how they have changed this year compared to previous years.

The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT revenue opportunity by various solution areas, enterprise size band, end-use verticals, and segment over the forecast period 2022-2027.

With more than 50 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides insights in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies. The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around research gathered from the local IT decision makers, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in enterprise ICT investment priorities.

Key Topics Covered:



Australia Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprise Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals Company Snapshots

