New York, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent Technavio report titled Rugged Handheld Devices Market, it is projected that the market will grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.48 billion , accelerating at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to contribute 39% to the overall market growth. Request Sample Report

Strategic collaborations among market participants stand as a significant driving factor behind the growth of the rugged handheld devices market.

One of the factors driving the rugged handheld devices market is the strategic alliances among industry stakeholders. Such collaborations enhance product durability, augment water resistance, and fortify battery life, improving GPS capabilities and incorporating efficient barcode scanners and RFID technology. The devices also prioritize outdoor visibility, catering to the energy sector's needs-specifically in oil, gas, and renewable energy-while facilitating G/G connectivity and accommodating diverse mounting solutions. These alliances drive innovation, enhancing rugged device performance and reliability.

North America's market expansion is driven by increased use of these devices in sectors like warehouse, logistics, military, and defense. Furthermore, strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships with software providers by market players are amplifying market growth. These efforts, along with acquiring established companies to leverage their technologies, collectively fuel the market's advancement in North America during the forecast period. Download the sample report

Technavio highlights the emerging trends and challenges of Rugged Handheld Devices Market:

Trend - A significant trend in the rugged handheld devices market is the rising need for IoT-integrated devices. This demand aligns with MIL-STD compliance, IP ratings, and broad operating temperature ranges. With seamless wireless connectivity, ruggedized materials, and touchscreen usability even with gloves, these devices cater to field service applications. They also integrate Mobile Device Management (MDM), voice recognition, and sunlight-readable screens, meeting evolving industrial demands for efficient and interconnected rugged solutions.

Challenge - The prevalent challenge impeding rugged handheld devices market growth is the substitution of consumer-grade devices for rugged ones. This shift is a risk to critical features like drop-proof design, hindering industrial IoT integration, especially in military, defense, and emergency services. Such substitution impacts supply chain management, mining, and construction environments, compromising data security and encryption, customizable hardware/software, wearable tech compatibility, and environmental sustainability through recyclable materials-a setback in ensuring durability and specialized functionality in demanding sectors.

Companies like Caterpillar Inc., Juniper Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are major players in the Rugged Handheld Devices Market. For more details on the companies and their offerings, download the sample report here

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (rugged mobile computer and rugged tablet), end-user (industrial, commercial, military, and government), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The rugged mobile computer segment is anticipated to experience notable expansion during the forecast period. This category encompasses rugged smartphones and personal digital assistant (PDA) devices, predominantly employed in warehouses and by logistics service providers. Moreover, the segment's growth is driven by the rising adoption of semi-rugged and fully rugged handheld smartphones and PDAs in industrial and commercial sectors. Additionally, factors like increased operational automation across various industry verticals aimed at enhancing efficiency and minimizing downtime further stimulate the growth of this segment.

The rugged handheld devices market is expected for significant growth due to increasing demand across various sectors like industrial, commercial, military, and government. Factors driving this expansion include the rising need for durable and versatile devices in challenging environments, growing adoption of IoT-integrated solutions, and strategic collaborations among market players. Buy the report now

