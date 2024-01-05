2024: The Year To Learn, Improve And Dance Argentine Tango In Buenos Aires Argentina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tango lovers can enjoy a variety of tango experiences, from one day to one month, in the birthplace of the dance

- Emilene FariaBUENOS AIRES, CABA, ARGENTINA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Argentina Tango, a leading provider of tango tours and experiences in Buenos Aires, has launched new packages for tango lovers who want to visit the city in 2024. The packages range from one day to one month, and include daily tango classes, guided city tours, tango shows, and milongas. The packages are available for booking now, and offer a unique opportunity to experience the culture, history, and benefits of tango in its original setting.Argentina Tango is a company that specializes in creating unforgettable tango experiences in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Founded over 20 years ago, the company has been sharing its passion for tango with people from around the world, and helping them discover the beauty, elegance, and joy of this dance. Argentina Tango has received rave reviews from its customers, who praise its professionalism, hospitality, and quality of service.Argentina Tango's new packages for 2024 are designed to suit different preferences and budgets. They offer a one day tango experience for $199, a 7-day tango holiday for $1,999, a 10-day tango holiday for $2,999, and a full month tango package for $4,999. All prices are per person, based on double occupancy. The packages include accommodation, breakfast, airport transfers, daily tango classes, guided city tours, tango shows, and milongas. Customers can also choose to add optional activities, such as private tango lessons, spa treatments, or visits to the famous Iguazu Falls and the wine region of Mendoza.Tango is more than just a dance. It is a way of life, a culture, and a therapy. Tango can boost the confidence, sensuality, and femininity of women, and the charm, charisma, and masculinity of men. Tango can also improve the posture, balance, coordination, and fitness of the dancers, as well as their mental and emotional well-being. Tango originated in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, and has since become a global phenomenon, with millions of fans and practitioners worldwide. Tango has also been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.To start your tango journey with Argentina Tango, you can visit their website or email them. Hurry, spaces are limited and filling up fast. Don't miss this chance to start the new year 2024 with tango in Buenos Aires, Argentina. You will have the time of your life and create memories that will last forever. Tango is not just a dance. It's a passion, a romance, and an adventure. Join Argentina Tango and discover the magic of tango for yourself.: : ...

Carlos Dumas

Argentina Tango

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other