Decoding Quick & EZ Tax Solutions: A Veteran-Owned Virtual Tax Preparation Business

- Shavona FloydEL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quick & EZ Tax Solutions has become a prominent player in the tax preparation industry. This virtual tax preparation business specializes in the management of personal tax returns and small business taxes, offering cost-effective solutions without compromising quality .Operating with a 100% virtual office structure, Quick & EZ Tax Solutions extends its services nationwide, with a particular focus on addressing the needs of military families. This approach ensures consistent tax services for clients, regardless of their location outside the United States.Founded by Shavona Floyd and her husband army veteran Daviyan Floyd, the business stems from her personal experience dealing with substantial IRS payments without adequate knowledge to minimize tax liabilities. Disappointed by the limited tax-efficient planning skills among CPAs, Floyd established a solution-oriented business to guide clients through tax seasons with ease.Shavona Floyd's quote "Making tax season Quick, Easy, and hassle-free," emphasizes the business's commitment to making tax season quick, easy, and hassle-free. This commitment is rooted in the belief in meticulous deduction identification , ensuring accurate and prompt tax return completion. With extensive industry experience, the team conducts a thorough examination of documents, collaborating closely with clients to maximize their refunds.Beyond tax preparation, Quick & EZ Tax Solutions prioritizes offering peace of mind to clients. The business is committed to reasonable fees and high-quality service, evident in the approach to securing the maximum refund while eliminating the need for physical office visits. Additionally, the business extends its services by providing cash advances of up to $7,000 for those in need of expedited funds.As a veteran-owned establishment, Quick & EZ Tax Solutions takes pride in serving families of veterans. In addition to accommodating their unique needs through virtual services, the business addresses the broader issue of tax efficiency. With numerous successfully completed business and personal returns, Quick & EZ Tax Solutions leverages its industry experience to provide expertise.Positioning itself as more than a tax preparation service, Quick & EZ Tax Solutions aims to be a dedicated partner in making tax seasons manageable and rewarding. Through a commitment to quality and a virtual approach, the business continues to evolve, providing clients nationwide with the attention and expertise required to navigate the intricate landscape of tax obligations.

