Attack On ED Sleuths: Bengal BJP Chief Writes To Amit Shah Seeking NIA Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 5 (IANS) West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP, Sukanta Majumdar, on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the attacks on ED and CAFP teams, for raiding TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan's residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

While demanding NIA probe in the matter, Majumdar has also referred to observations made by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, where the latter observed that the constitutional structure in West Bengal is on the "verge of collapse".

In his letter, the State BJP Chief has also requested Union Home Minister's office to ensure deployment of paramilitary forces at Sandeshkhali to restore law and order, and ensure safety of the law enforcement agencies involved.

Stating that it is the responsibility of state government to ensure the safety of the central agency officials while they are investigating any case in the state, Majumdar said that the central probe agency officials have been subjected to repeated attacks in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, reacting to Majumdar's letter, the state TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that if BJP feels that ensuring the safety of the central investigating officials is the responsibility of the state government, then the central agency sleuths should inform the state administration before going for any operations in advance.

"The problem is that the common people are not viewing CBI or ED as the central probe agencies. They are being viewed by common people as "BJP agents". At least the central agency officials should inform the State Chief Secretary before going for an operation anywhere in the state," Ghosh added.

--IANS

src/khz