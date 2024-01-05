Jonita Gandhi Teams Up With 'Pasoori' Singer Ali Sethi For 'Love Like That'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who is known for songs like 'What Jhumka', 'Dil Ka Telephone', 'The Breakup Song' and others, is collaborating with Pakistani-American singer Ali Sethi, who disrupted the social media with his song 'Pasoori'.

The collaboration comes alive in the form of the song 'Love Like That' from Jonita's debut solo EP.

The track promises to blend Jonita's mesmerising vocals with Ali Sethi's soulful and evocative style.

Talking about the song, Jonita said: "I've always wanted to work with Ali Sethi! This collaboration is more than just a song, it's a journey through cultures, history, and emotion. We've poured our hearts into this, and it feels fresh and unlike anything we've heard before”.

Ali Sethi said: "Jonita is a pioneer and is doing something bold, exciting and fresh. We live in the world of contemporary music and pop culture and we're building those bridges that welcomes and embraces multiple identities."

The song and the EP, are produced by Latin Grammy-nominated Producer Juan Ariza.

The tracks have been mixed by Grammy award-winning Mixing Engineer Jesse Ray Ernster, who has mixed for Doja Cat, Burna Boy and Kanye West.

'Love Like That' will be released on January 12 across all major audio streaming platforms.

