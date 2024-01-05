Radiance Therapeutics To Present At The Biotech Showcase 2024 In San Francisco

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / Radiance Therapeutics, an innovation leader in ophthalmic devices, is delighted to announce that its CEO, Laurence Marsteller, MSc. MD, will be presenting the company at Biotech ShowcaseTM 2024 in San Francisco, CA.

This year, registered attendees can view Radiance Therapeutics' presentation live and also access a recorded version.

Radiance Therapeutics will be presenting on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. PST at the Hilton San Francisco - Union Square Franciscan A (Ballroom Level).

Dr. Laurence Marsteller will be sharing with the distinguished audience the latest developments from Radiance Therapeutics, focusing on how the company's innovation can address unmet needs and make significant strides towards improving ophthalmic treatments.

CEO Laurence Marsteller is available to meet investors in San Francisco.

"I am excited to represent Radiance Therapeutics at Biotech Showcase," said Dr. Marsteller. "Recently, Radiance received both US FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance and a U.S. patent. These commercial milestones endow the company with IP-protected and regulator-approved market access to the world's richest medical device economy. Our commercial innovation aligns seamlessly with this conference's compelling forum for funding transformative healthcare solutions."

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year in San Francisco during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

"We are delighted that Radiance Therapeutics will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at Biotech Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "Biotech Showcase is a prime opportunity for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery."

Interested parties can register to attend the event here:

For additional information about Radiance Therapeutics and its technology, please contact:

Radiance Therapeutics CEO, Laurence Marsteller: [email protected]

Giorgio Pirazzini, GP Communications: [email protected]

