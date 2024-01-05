Gaimin Announces Historic First: Coinmarketcap's CMC Labs To Incubate GAIMIN's GMRX Token

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / GAIMIN ( ), the world's leader in delivering decentralised data processing power through gaimin ( ), has been selected by CoinMarketCap as an inaugural incubatee of the new CMC Labs accelerator program.

CoinMarketCap (CMC) is the most valued source of news, data and community engagement for the crypto market and crypto stakeholders. With over 64 million daily active users, CMC only links their name to trusted and proven organisations. The newly launched CMC Labs incubator program is designed to leverage the expertise and brand of CMC with only those organisations who demonstrate proven strategic ability to deliver innovative products and services within the crypto industry.

GAIMIN has been handpicked by CMC for the incubation of GMRX, GAIMIN's utility token designed to support the GAIMIN ecosystem and deliver maximum utility to gamers through its games launcher, gaming platform and monetization engine. Being selected by CMC as one of its first incubated projects is a testament to GAIMIN's strategic approach to the development of its products and services prior to listing of GMRX.

Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN commented, "We are delighted CMC has selected GAIMIN to be an inaugural incubatee for CMC Labs. Combining CMC's 64 million daily active users with their expertise and knowledge of the crypto industry will ensure we have the best possible springboard for the successful launch of our GMRX token."

Rush, CEO of CoinMarketCap confirmed, "We are proud to welcome GAIMIN as an incubatee of CMC Labs, our Web3 accelerator program. GAIMIN is a pioneer in the Web3 gaming space, providing gamers with new ways to earn rewards and own their in-game assets. We look forward to working closely with the GAIMIN team to help them achieve their full potential."

Martin concluded, "Over the past 5 years, GAIMIN has been developing its products and services, with specific focus on the gaming ecosystem and associated user community. Having a working product, combined with partnership agreements for monetizing data processing services with AI focussed companies, was a deciding factor in CMC's decision to select GAIMIN for its incubator program. GAIMIN is now poised to be one of the most highly anticipated token listings in 2024. This agreement will ensure the launch of GMRX onto the crypto market will be one of the most successful crypto launches ever!"

The incubator agreement between GAIMIN and CMC Labs delivers mutual benefit to both organisations. Not only does GAIMIN benefit from CMC's 64 million daily active users, and their leading crypto market expertise, but CMC will also benefit from its brand inclusion on Gaimin Gladiators' esports team merch and social media posts. Gaimin Gladiators achieved 12Bn+ impressions in 2023 from its DOTA2, Fortnite, PubG Mobile and Rocket League team successes and anticipates substantial growth in 2024 as a result of the continued success of the existing teams along with the acquisition of new game genres and teams into the Gaimin Gladiators organisation.

About CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space. Its mission is to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally by empowering retail users with unbiased, high quality and accurate information for drawing their own informed conclusions.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss-based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetize the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralized data processing network harnessing underutilized processing power typically found in gaming PCs to create a world-wide decentralized data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free-to-download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetizes the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer-level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own cryptocurrency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories, and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different cryptocurrency.

