Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan, India Decreases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India totalled $1 bln
107.9 mln in January-November 2023. Based on the report of the
State Customs Committee, the volume of this indicator decreased by
40 percent or $751.1 million compared to the corresponding period
of last year, Azernews reports.
Thus, in January-November 2022, the volume of trade turnover
between Azerbaijan and India totalled $1 bln 859.1 mln.
During the reporting period, the volume of exports from
Azerbaijan to India decreased by 44.4 percent to $924.5 mln, while
the volume of exports from India to Azerbaijan fell by 6.7 percent
to $183.4 mln.
It should be noted that India ranks third among the countries to
which Azerbaijan exports crude oil.
A Decrease in Trade Turnover
The volume of trade between these two countries fell by 40 per
cent, or $751.1 million, compared to the same period in the
preceding year.
However, it is important to note this downturn in trade within
the context of Azerbaijan's overall economic performance. Notably,
despite this decrease in trade with India, the Azerbaijani economy
has been on an upward trajectory. As noted by President Ilham
Aliyev, the country's GDP was set to reach a record of 130 billion
manat ($76.5 billion) by the end of 2022, driven by high energy
prices and a rich supply of oil and gas.
Trade in Perspective
While the decrease in trade turnover with India is significant,
it represents a small fraction of Azerbaijan's overall economy. The
country's external debt to GDP ratio remains low at 10%, and its
foreign exchange reserves are eight times higher, indicating a
robust economic position.
Considering this, the decrease in trade turnover with India may
not have a substantial impact on the broader Azerbaijani
economy.
