Another Group Of Servicemen Completed Their Active Military Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In ensuring the execution of the Order of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan on the conscription of citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for active military service and the
discharge of servicemen from active military service to the reserve
for the period of January 1-30, 2024, Azernews reports.
Events aimed at the discharge of servicemen, who completed their
active military service, are being held in the types of troops
(forces), Army Corps, formations and independent military units of
the Azerbaijan Army.
The events are being held according to the instruction of the
Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.
At the events, the memory of the National Leader of the
Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who
sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity,
and independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a
minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of
Azerbaijan was performed.
The speakers at the farewell ceremonies congratulated the active
military servicemen, who were discharged to reserve from the
Azerbaijan Armed Forces, on worthily completing military service
and wished them success in their future activities.
In turn, servicemen, who completed their military service,
expressed pride in serving in the Azerbaijan Army. They also
expressed confidence that the positive qualities and experience
acquired during the military service will be beneficial in their
future lives.
A group of servicemen, who distinguished themselves during military
service, was presented honorary certificates and other awards.
At the end of the events, discharged servicemen were sent to
their places of residence.
MENAFN05012024000195011045ID1107688169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.