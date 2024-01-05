Another Group Of Servicemen Completed Their Active Military Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In ensuring the execution of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for active military service and the discharge of servicemen from active military service to the reserve for the period of January 1-30, 2024, Azernews reports.

Events aimed at the discharge of servicemen, who completed their active military service, are being held in the types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations and independent military units of the Azerbaijan Army.

The events are being held according to the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

At the events, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers at the farewell ceremonies congratulated the active military servicemen, who were discharged to reserve from the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, on worthily completing military service and wished them success in their future activities.

In turn, servicemen, who completed their military service, expressed pride in serving in the Azerbaijan Army. They also expressed confidence that the positive qualities and experience acquired during the military service will be beneficial in their future lives.

A group of servicemen, who distinguished themselves during military service, was presented honorary certificates and other awards.

At the end of the events, discharged servicemen were sent to their places of residence.

