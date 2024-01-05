Enemy Doubles Number Of Attacks In Tavria Sector Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have doubled the number of attacks in the Tavria sector, but the Ukrainian military is on the defensive.

Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the joint press center of the defense forces of the Tavria sector, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There was a slight decrease in the number of attacks until the day before yesterday, it remained at the level of 30, and the day before yesterday the enemy doubled the number of combats. The day before yesterday there were more than 50, today - 47. The enemy continues carrying out active infantry attacks with the support of armored vehicles. They still attempt to surround Avdiivka. In the past day, 16 attacks were repelled near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, and the same number near Pervomaiske and Nevelske," Shtupun said.

He said that despite the increase in aerial attacks by the invaders, Ukrainian forces are holding their positions.

He also said that the Ukrainian military captures about 30 occupiers every week.

"They surrender every week. Their number is different, but about 30 people surrender in the operational area of the Tavria operational and tactical grouping of troops. The conditions are different: some of them surrender under the 'I Want to Live' program, but most of them are captured in battle, and it's not always a tough battle," Shtupun said.

According to him, the enemy became more active in almost all sectors of the front, except the Shakhtarske sector.

