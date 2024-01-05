               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Four People Killed In Germany Hospital Fire


1/5/2024 8:05:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- At least four people have been killed and dozens wounded in a fire at a hospital in Uelzen town close to Hamburg City in northern Germany, German police said Friday.
Scores of those wounded have been admitted to another hospital as fire broke out on the third floor of the Helios Clinic in Uelzen last night, police added in a statement.
All injuries were due to burns and gas inhalation, it said, adding that authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze. (end)
