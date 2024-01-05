Iran Arrests Kerman Bombing Suspects

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Several suspects in connection with two recent deadly blasts in Iran's Kerman City have been arrested, said the country's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on Friday.

"Our country's capable intelligence agencies have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman and some of them have been arrested," he told Iran TV.

The Iranian minister added that his security agencies would reveal further information in this regard later on.

Some 84 people were killed and 284 others injured in twin explosions that hit Iran's southern city of Kerman on Wednesday, according to Iranian media reports. (end)

