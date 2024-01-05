Asure Software To Attend 26Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to attend the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 18, 2024 in New York, NY.



Asure's management team will be hosting one on one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. Additionally, Asure's CEO Pat Goepel will participate in a fireside chat with Needham analyst Josh Reilly at 10:15 AM ET. The fireside chat will be webcast on the Needham Conference website.

For additional information, please contact your Needham sales representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

About Asure Software

Asure Software (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit .

Asure Software

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

