Stryker To Announce Financial Results For Its Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portage, Michigan, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will report financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. A press release will be issued at approximately 4:05pm ET and available at Stryker - Press Releases that day. The press release will include summary financial information for the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023, that ended December 31, 2023.

Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30pm ET on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, to discuss results for its fourth quarter and full year 2023. The webcast can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations . An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.

