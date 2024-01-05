Prime Medicine Appoints Allan Reine, M.D., As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced the appointment of Allan Reine, M.D., as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective January 17, 2024. A seasoned financial executive with over twenty years' experience in the biotechnology industry, Dr. Reine will be responsible for the company's financing strategy and investor relations, and will oversee all financial operations as Prime Medicine begins its transition into a clinical company.



“I am delighted to welcome Allan to Prime Medicine. He brings tremendous financial, operational and leadership experience in the life sciences space, as well as a proven track record developing and implementing multi-pronged strategies to finance a diverse pipeline and broad platform,” said Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine.“We look forward to his many contributions as we advance our lead programs toward the clinic, leverage the modularity of our Prime Editing technology to address a wide range of diseases and, ultimately, execute on our vision of delivering the promise of one-time, curative genetic therapies to patients worldwide.”

Prior to joining Prime Medicine, Dr. Reine was Chief Financial Officer at Foghorn Therapeutics and, before that, at Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Reine also serves as Chairman of the Board of ONK Therapeutics. Previously, Dr. Reine managed various healthcare portfolios primarily focused on biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies at Lombard Odier Asset Management, Citi Principal Strategies, SAC Capital, Trivium Capital and Alexandra Investment Management. He started his career at CIBC World Markets where he worked in both biotechnology investment banking and biotechnology equity research. Dr. Reine received his M.D. from the University of Toronto, and his Bachelor of Science in statistical sciences from the University of Western Ontario.

“Now is an incredibly exciting time to join Prime Medicine. The Company's recently announced preclinical data supports Prime Editing's tremendous versatility and highly differentiated safety profile and creates strategic optionality for maximizing the potential of this technology,” said Dr. Reine.“I am eager to partner with the team as Prime Medicine begins its transition into a clinical-stage company in 2024, while driving strategic investment in programs and delivery technologies that could treat many more patients, including those living with hematologic and immunologic conditions, as well as liver, ocular and neuromuscular diseases.”

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is leveraging its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated, one-time, potentially curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of eighteen programs initially focused on genetic diseases with a fast, direct path to treating patients or with a high unmet need because they cannot be treated using other gene-editing approaches. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing's therapeutic potential and advance potentially curative therapeutic options to patients for a broad spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit .

