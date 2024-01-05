The Toshiba TV Ensemble: A Continuum Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From one television era to another, Toshiba TV consistently evolves home entertainment with its diverse TV series.

The X9900 OLED is a star of the Toshiba TV lineup, with its self-luminous screen that renders a vibrant color spectrum for crystal-like images, meticulously sculpted by an AI Picture Optimizer.

To complement stunning visuals, the X9900's powerful 3.1.2 audio system, features the cutting-edge on-screen sound technology and Front-firing speaker. This audiovisual ensemble envelops the viewer in rich, room-filling sound; rendering both the loudest explosions and the most delicate whispers with unparalleled clarity.

The high-end X9900 OLED creates an unforgettable cinematic and gaming experience, powered by the REGZA Engine OLED, an AI-powered image processing engine.

Meanwhile, Toshiba TV's recent high-end addition: the Z870 Mini-LED TV, features a 4K UHD display and is powered by the REGZA Engine ZRi to optimize performance in brightness and contrast. Supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, this model faithfully brings the director's vision to life. It also incorporates the ZR 2.1.2 Surround Sound System for clear and immersive audio.

Another notable model, the M650, combines the Mini-LED 4K technology with specs like Dolby Vision for more accurate and realistic color representation. It is also fitted with the REGZA 3D Surround and Bass Woofer for crystal sound – all run by the REGZA

Engine ZR.

With a variety of screen sizes and smart features, Toshiba TV has a versatile catalog. Each series regardless of range level, for example Toshiba TV C350 4K TV or the middle-end M550, is catered without compromise to high-quality images and sound for home entertainment.

The vibrancy of innovation takes center stage in Toshiba TV's unwavering commitment to genuine craftsmanship, crafting top-tier products that captivate the sensibilities of the modern-day viewer.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 70+ years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

