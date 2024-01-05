Zimmer Biomet Announces Appointment Of Louis A. Shapiro To Board Of Directors

"With a long history of leadership in the industry, and as the former President and CEO of a leading healthcare system, Lou brings a significant depth of industry leadership experience, a unique customer perspective and a shared lifetime commitment to our mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world," said Chris Begley, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. "We look forward to Lou's contributions as we continue to advance our mission together."

Mr. Shapiro joined HSS as its President and Chief Executive Officer in October 2006, retiring in October 2023. Prior to joining HSS, Mr. Shapiro worked at Geisinger Health System from 2002-2006, serving in roles with increasing leadership scope and ultimately advancing to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Clinical Enterprise. He served as a senior healthcare expert and consultant at McKinsey & Co. from 1999-2002 and held positions in other hospitals and health systems from 1983 through 1999. Mr. Shapiro also previously served as a founding member of the board of directors of RightMove Health, as President of Medical Indemnify Assurance Company, and as the Board Chair of the Greater New York Hospital Association, in addition to holding a number of other board and advisory roles over the course of his career. Mr. Shapiro has a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and a master's degree in health administration from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.

from

the University of Pittsburgh and a master's degree in health administration from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.

