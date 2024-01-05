Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd Partner Bearn LLC Signs 3 New Partners Further Boosting AHI Shared Revenue Streams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AHI

AHI-Bearn UDSP

AHI expands the previously announced revenue sharing platform with three new partners to launch the User Data Sharing Platform (UDSP) in Q1, 2024

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI)

SOUTH PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HIGHLIGHTS

- Bearn signs three new UDSP partners.

- AHI and Bearn share revenue 50/50 under the agreements.

- AHI's biometric scans are to be used in the Bearn App to generate health information.

- Bearn will provide tailored health offerings to users.

- Bearn plans to launch the integrated platform this month.

- Bearn partners will pay USD$30 – USD$100 per platform user.

- Bearn has now signed an aggregate of four platform partners.

South Perth, Australia January 5, 2024 – Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (ASX:AHI) (NASDAQ:AHI) (the“Company”) is pleased to inform shareholders that AHI's partner, Bearn LLC (Bearn), has expanded the previously announced revenue sharing platform with three new partners to launch the User Data Sharing Platform (UDSP) in Q1, 2024.

Bearn has signed an additional three partners to the UDSP. Under the agreements, the partners have agreed to a combined 26,000 user data-sharing acquisitions monthly. Pricing has remained as per the previously announced per-user pricing of USD$30.00 – USD$100.00 per user.

As previously announced to the ASX and Nasdaq on December 27, 2023, Bearn is set to launch its user-empowered Information Sharing Engine in January 2024, having secured its first major client.

Bearn has already garnered significant market confidence, signing its first client who has committed to paying Bearn USD$30.00 per user for an initial 5,000 shared users monthly for 12 months. This client partnership underscores the value and potential of Bearn's platform to reshape the health, wellness, and insurance landscape through smart, user-centric data utilisation. With this launch, Bearn reaffirms its dedication to advancing health technology and providing proactive tools for health management.

Advanced Health Intelligence's (AHI) projected revenue share of USD $750,000 per month through Bearn's platform is contingent upon attaining 25,000 active users from the available 30 million potential users across the four signed partnerships. The agreed revenue share is 50/50 under the executed MSA terms. The three new partners recently signed to the platform have undertaken to acquire users with a base rate of USD$30 per user. AHI will continue to refine our revenue projections and provide shareholders with regular updates as the platform progresses towards its launch, users are adopted and as more partners become integrated into our expanding ecosystem.

For more information, please go to:

For more information, please visit:

The Board of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd has approved this announcement.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of Advance Health Intelligence, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths, and strategies of Advance Health Intelligence. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made, or perceived to be made, in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analysis, and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for Advanced Health Intelligence's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Advance Health Intelligence as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Advance Health Intelligence undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Scott Montgomery

Advanced Health Intelligence

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn