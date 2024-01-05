15,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- About 15,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Al-Haram Al-Sharif in the occupied city of Jerusalem.After the Israeli occupation forces stopped and suppressed thousands of worshipers in the streets and neighborhoods of Jerusalem's Old City and prevented them from reaching Al-Aqsa to perform Friday prayers there, the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem told Petra's correspondent in Ramallah that it estimated the number of worshipers at about 15,000 who performed Friday prayers 13 since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.