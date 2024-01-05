Suzlon Secures A New 225 MW Order For Their 3 MW Series From Everrenew Energy Private Limited

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 5th January, 2024, Bengaluru: Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 225 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy Private Limited. Suzlon will install 75 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at the client's sites at Vengaimandalam, Trichy district and Ottapidaram, Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu.



This order is for the company's larger rated 3 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3 â€“ 3.15 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project, including commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.



Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, "As India's renewable energy ambition sets benchmarks across the world, we are honoured to partner with companies across the value chain to further their renewable energy goals. India has one of the most conducive policy environments and a thriving ecosystem from R&D and manufacturing to operations and maintenance services. Combined with one of the lowest costs of energy in the world, these factors make Indian renewables stand out in the global market. This project with Everrenew Energy serves the promising C&I segment of the Indian market, which will be important in driving our national targets over time."



JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Each repeat order is a matter of pride for us. Everrenew has been a cherished customer, and we are grateful that they have reaffirmed their faith in our comprehensive and proven product portfolio, customised for the Indian wind regime. The Power generated from this project will be used for captive needs as well as target the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem which is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."



R. Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer, Everrenew Energy Private Limited, said, "At Everrenew, we strongly believe in the transformative power of renewable energy. Our unwavering commitment lies in delivering sustainable solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. Customer satisfaction is paramount to us, and our ability to execute projects swiftly is a testament to one of our key strengths. Partnering with Suzlon brings us great collaboration, and our repeat orders underscore our trust in their reliable technology and great track record in India. Also, Suzlon's dedication to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative is evident in their range of 'Made-in-India' products, aligning seamlessly with our guiding principles. Everrenew is dedicated to driving the adoption of renewable energy in the C&I segment and facilitating impactful energy transition journeys. Anticipate ground breaking renewable projects as we forge ahead into the future."



Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon's R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.





About Everrenew Energy Private Limited



Everrenew is India's fast-growing renewable energy company, which provides a one-stop project management solution for wind, solar and hybrid projects with asset management. Our service includes Wind Resource assessment, Solar assessment, Site identification, permit & approval, land acquisition and development, civil, procurement & logistics, commissioning, and asset management. Everrenew is committed to providing renewable solutions with all-around capabilities that help organizations move progressively towards a sustainable future that is reliable, affordable & efficient. At Everrenew, safety is a way of life. We give utmost importance to the safety of our employees & contractors. Our key Business Verticals are Turnkey solutions for Wind, Solar, and hybrid projects, Asset management, Industrial Rooftops, Smart Energy Meters, and Solar water pumps. In 2023, we successfully commissioned 800+MW of Wind, Solar Projects, and hybrid projects across India & around 2700+ MW of wind, solar & Hybrid projects are under execution.





About The Suzlon Group



The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.3 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon's world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across 14 locations in India. With over 28 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of over 6,000 employees. Suzlon is also India's No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.3 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. The 3 MW Series wind turbine technology platform is the latest addition to its comprehensive product portfolio. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines.

