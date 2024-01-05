Turkmenistan, UAE Discuss Development Of Economic And Investment Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 5. Turkmenistan
and the UAE discussed a wide range of issues related to the
development of economic and investment cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed between the Chairman of the People's
Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President
of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of
issues, including renewable energy, food security, infrastructure
development, and other important industries, noting that these
issues are of great importance for both countries to give
additional impetus to sustainable development and progress.
The parties highly appreciated the peculiarity and development
of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to expand
cooperation in various fields for the further development of
mutually beneficial partnerships.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between the UAE and
Turkmenistan is gaining new prospects based on mutual interests and
strategic partnerships.
New agreements and initiatives contribute to the expansion of
the exchange of experience in the fields of innovation, technology,
and trade, creating favorable conditions for mutual growth and
prosperity in the region.
