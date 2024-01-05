Blindly Supportive Ally Of Armenia Nancy Pelosi Boosts Her Wealth Through Questionable Deals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The investment
portfolio of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives of
the US Senate Nancy Pelosi once again has shown a top result, US
media refers to the declarations of the government, Trend reports.
Reportedly, 83-year-old former Speaker and Democratic
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has been raking in substantial profits
through what seems to be a dubious utilization of stock options.
Pelosi has managed to score a whopping 65 percent return on her
stock portfolio in 2023.
Options offer more benefits than individual stocks. In addition,
options mean that the investor has access to inside
information.
Nancy Pelosi left her post as head of the Democratic Party
caucus in the US Congress in 2022. An undiscerning ally of the
Armenian Diaspora and supporter of separatism, Nancy Pelosi, being
an active member of the pro-Armenian lobby, constantly spoke in the
US Congress in support of Armenia, while keeping silent about the
fact that Armenian armed forces occupied about 20 percent of the
territory of Azerbaijan and expelled about 1 million civilians from
the lands.
