Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down 21 Out Of 29 Russian Attack Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 21 out of 29 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of January 4 to January 5.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Overnight into Friday, January 5, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Shahed UAVs. The drones were launched in two waves from the Primosko-Akhtarsk area (Russia) and Cape Chauda (Russian-occupied Crimea).

Six drones shot down over Kryvyi Rih district overnight

Ukraine's mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force were repelling the aerial attack.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 21 out of 29 attack UAVs in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions.

The enemy launched part of the drones into front-line areas in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.