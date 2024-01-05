Ukrainian Strike On Crimea: Russia Confirms Elimination Of 23 Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has confirmed the elimination of 23 members of its armed forces during Ukraine's January 4 attack on the temporarily occupied Crimea.

That's according to the Telegram channel Krymskiy Veter , which refers to Russian social media communities, Ukrinform reports.

"A target was hit. Military facilities were damaged in the Saky district and near Sevastopol. [...] Twenty-three military personnel were killed at two facilities," the post said.

According to Russian media outlets, on Thursday, January 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit military targets in Crimea with ten missiles, and three of them failed to be intercepted. Among those killed were five high-ranking officers of the Russian Armed Forces and at least nine special forces soldiers.

The Russians complain that "Russia's air defense system in Crimea is weakened, and in this regard, new successful strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are expected in the near future."

Earlier reports said that on January 4, 2023, at around 15:00, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a command post of the Russian occupation troops near Sevastopol.