Russian Shelling Injures Three Men In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on Friday, January 5, injuring three men.

Roman Mrochko, head of the city's military administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"Three men born in 1977, 2000 and 2001 turned to doctors. According to preliminary information, they were diagnosed with blast injuries. At the moment, the victims are being examined," the post said.

The men were injured by enemy shelling in the Dniproskyi district of Kherson at around 11:00, Mrochko said.